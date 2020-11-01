EQT Co. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EQT’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQT. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

EQT stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. EQT has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.85 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,288,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $738,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in EQT by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 60,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in EQT by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EQT by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,069,000 after buying an additional 3,554,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.