Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) PT Raised to $28.00

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Envista’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. Envista has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Envista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $700,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after buying an additional 69,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 120.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,365,000 after buying an additional 709,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 67.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 783,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,520,000 after buying an additional 314,130 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

