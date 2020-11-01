Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

Entergy has increased its dividend by 7.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of ETR stock opened at $101.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. Entergy has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.