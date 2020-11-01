EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENQUF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

EnQuest stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. EnQuest has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.93 million, a PE ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.40.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

