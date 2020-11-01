Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $127.00 at Barclays

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $90.00 to $127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $48.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.38.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy stock opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average is $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $118.94.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $648,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,152,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 22,606 shares of company stock worth $1,692,784 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 498.6% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,284,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,231,000 after buying an additional 2,735,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 34.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after buying an additional 2,730,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,245 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 208.7% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,564,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $49,554,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.