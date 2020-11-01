Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) Given a €7.60 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €7.60 ($8.94) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.28 ($10.92).

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) stock opened at €6.01 ($7.07) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion and a PE ratio of -2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.04. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a one year high of €14.40 ($16.94).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

