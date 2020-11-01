Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Endurance International Group from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of Endurance International Group stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a market cap of $817.68 million, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 2.18. Endurance International Group has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $6.69.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.31 million. Endurance International Group had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. Analysts predict that Endurance International Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kimberly Simone sold 20,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $113,692.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $40,054.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,526 shares of company stock worth $347,351 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Endurance International Group by 680.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Endurance International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Endurance International Group by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

