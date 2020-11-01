Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JMP Securities raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.29.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $875.74 million, a PE ratio of 545.44 and a beta of 0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.25.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

