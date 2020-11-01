Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

ESRT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet cut Empire State Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of ESRT opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $14.84.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 1.48%. On average, analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $6,656,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE:ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.