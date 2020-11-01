Emerson Electric (EMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Emerson Electric to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.20-3.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.20-$3.35 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Emerson Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.81.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

