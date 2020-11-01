Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 742.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,204 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $64.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.81.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

