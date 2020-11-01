Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Embotelladora Andina S.A. produces and distributes Coca-Cola products in Chile, Brazil and Argentina. Through subsidiaries, they also produce PET packaging, produce and distribute juices and mineral water, and process and distribute agricultural products, including canned fruits and tomato products. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

AKO.B stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.51. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97.

About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

