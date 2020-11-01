Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Receives $5.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELOX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ELOX stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

