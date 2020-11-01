Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ECL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecolab from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.62.

ECL stock opened at $183.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.20. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,365,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,852,850,000 after purchasing an additional 355,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,186,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,985 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,134,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,977,000 after purchasing an additional 28,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,466,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

