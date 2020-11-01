eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut eBay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.64.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay stock opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $793,698.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,437,950.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,432 shares of company stock worth $8,625,544. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in eBay by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in eBay by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in eBay by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.