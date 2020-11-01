eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $64.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of eBay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.64.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $793,698.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,437,950.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,432 shares of company stock worth $8,625,544. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 19.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in eBay by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in eBay by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

