Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.46 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57. The company has a market cap of $633.00 million, a P/E ratio of -140.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

