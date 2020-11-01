DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DB stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth $25,635,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,280,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 1,014,959 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,054,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after buying an additional 655,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,036,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 492,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.