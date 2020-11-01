DZ Bank Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC)

DZ Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.25 ($19.12).

DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) stock opened at €9.88 ($11.62) on Thursday. DIC Asset AG has a 12-month low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 12-month high of €17.40 ($20.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $796.20 million and a P/E ratio of 8.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

