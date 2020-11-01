DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F)’s (DWS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on DWS. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €36.45 ($42.89).

DWS opened at €29.16 ($34.30) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.27. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 52 week high of €39.99 ($47.05). The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 14.25, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

