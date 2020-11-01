DURECT (DRRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.76 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. On average, analysts expect DURECT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.80. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $362.04 million, a P/E ratio of -180.50 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DRRX shares. TheStreet raised shares of DURECT from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DURECT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

