DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNLMY opened at $15.05 on Thursday. DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

