Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dundee stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Dundee has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 19.78 and a current ratio of 20.74. The firm has a market cap of $106.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.00.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee had a negative net margin of 474.57% and a negative return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter.

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

