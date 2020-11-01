Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,905,000 after acquiring an additional 114,365 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 457,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,460,000 after acquiring an additional 721,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $92.11 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.83. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

