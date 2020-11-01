Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,905,000 after acquiring an additional 114,365 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 457,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,025,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Duke Energy by 63.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,460,000 after buying an additional 721,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $92.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

