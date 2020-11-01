DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $130.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $124.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus raised DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.81.

NYSE DTE opened at $123.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in DTE Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in DTE Energy by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in DTE Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

