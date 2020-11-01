DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get DS Smith alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DITHF. Peel Hunt cut shares of DS Smith to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DS Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DS Smith has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of DITHF stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DS Smith (DITHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.