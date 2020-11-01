Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Stock Price Up 7.8% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $26.46 and last traded at $25.90. Approximately 387,422 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 334,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.47. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DRQ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

In other Dril-Quip news, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 36,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $855,382.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,896.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 15,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $355,746.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,061 shares of company stock worth $1,894,666. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $908.94 million, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

