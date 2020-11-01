DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $11.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

DRD stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. DRDGOLD has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $776.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 62.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $836,000. 15.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

