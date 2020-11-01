Dr. Hönle AG (HNL.F) (ETR:HNL) Trading Up 3.2%

Dr. Hönle AG (HNL.F) (ETR:HNL) shares were up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €48.65 ($57.24) and last traded at €48.05 ($56.53). Approximately 7,126 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €46.55 ($54.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $289.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.91.

Dr. Hönle AG (HNL.F) Company Profile (ETR:HNL)

Dr. HÃ¶nle AG operates in the UV market worldwide. It operates through three segments: Equipment & Systems, Glass & Lamps, and Adhesives. The Equipment & Systems segment offers UV equipment and systems, LED-UV units, IR units, inert systems, disinfection systems, solar simulation systems and light fixtures, lighting systems, UV measuring technology products, UV-adhesives, and components and replacement parts.

