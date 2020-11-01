Douglas Emmett (DEI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.74 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 35.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DEI opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.67. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Several research firms have commented on DEI. Citigroup cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $78,804.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at $66,316,785.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 39,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $997,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,435,644.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

