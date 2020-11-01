Dorian LPG (LPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.31). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $8.20 on Friday. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dorian LPG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

