Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 294.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after purchasing an additional 718,882 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 131,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,270,810,000 after purchasing an additional 712,601 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $234,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,044 shares in the company, valued at $88,777,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 108.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.89. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on D shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

