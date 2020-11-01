Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DHC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $688.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.2% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $52,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth $61,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

