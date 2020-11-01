Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (NYSEARCA:ESNG) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (NYSEARCA:ESNG) dropped 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.87 and last traded at $52.87. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (NYSEARCA:ESNG) by 49,533.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.74% of Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

