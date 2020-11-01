Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DRNA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.65% and a negative net margin of 139.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $97,969.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,961 shares in the company, valued at $583,343.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 16,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $343,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,627. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,635 shares of company stock valued at $801,882. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,918,000 after acquiring an additional 24,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,336,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,760,000 after acquiring an additional 385,118 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $4,388,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 534.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 107,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

