Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 78.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Diageo by 300.4% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Diageo by 8.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 38.5% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Diageo by 7.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 10th. AlphaValue raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $130.18 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $171.29. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.06 and a 200 day moving average of $138.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.45%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

