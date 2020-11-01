DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of DexCom by 43.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $319.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.93, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $392.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.04. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.41 and a 1-year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total value of $256,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total transaction of $219,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,296 shares of company stock worth $25,002,811 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.10.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

