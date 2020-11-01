Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Trading Up 5.7% After Strong Earnings

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93. Approximately 15,689,690 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 9,948,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 74.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,406,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 602,091 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. AXA raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 36.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 15,506 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Devon Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.24.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

