Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €167.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DB1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €152.07 ($178.90).

Get Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) alerts:

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) stock opened at €126.35 ($148.65) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €146.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €151.56. Deutsche Börse AG has a 12 month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 12 month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.