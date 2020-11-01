Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €135.00 ($158.82) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €152.07 ($178.90).

Shares of DB1 opened at €126.35 ($148.65) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.89. Deutsche Börse AG has a one year low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a one year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €146.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €151.56.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

