Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Independent Research set a €6.70 ($7.88) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.70 ($7.88).

DBK stock opened at €7.90 ($9.30) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.62. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a one year high of €18.49 ($21.75).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

