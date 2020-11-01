Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Target Price to $186.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $186.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RNR. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $205.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.67.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $161.72 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $202.68. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.97.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 43.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

