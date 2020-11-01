Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cancom SE (COK.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €52.83 ($62.16).

ETR:COK opened at €33.90 ($39.88) on Thursday. Cancom SE has a 12 month low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 12 month high of €59.05 ($69.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €47.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.31.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

