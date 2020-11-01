Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $17.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Invesco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.65.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. Invesco has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

In other Invesco news, Director Sarah Beshar acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,601.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan acquired 290,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 40,217 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Invesco by 28.1% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 11.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,485 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Invesco by 6.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Invesco by 56.7% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 104,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

