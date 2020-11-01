Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $242.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $221.00 to $242.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.10.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $219.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $231.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.32 and its 200 day moving average is $187.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cummins by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,575,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,508,000 after purchasing an additional 745,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,099,000 after purchasing an additional 615,357 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Cummins by 674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 553,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,984,000 after purchasing an additional 482,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,748,000 after purchasing an additional 392,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,760,000 after purchasing an additional 243,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.