Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $120.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Celanese from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.50.

CE stock opened at $113.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.96. Celanese has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $128.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.07%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 49.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 98,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after buying an additional 32,746 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2,024.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $18,960,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

