Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.45.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of DNLI opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.82. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $47.17.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 778.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 140.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 32.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 440,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 240.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.