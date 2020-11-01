DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online service which includes games, e-commerce, entertainment, healthcare, automotive and other diversified offerings. DeNA Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of DeNA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.
About DeNA
DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.
