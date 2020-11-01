Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €117.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €104.08 ($122.45).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €98.78 ($116.21) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €95.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €89.85. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €40.47 ($47.61) and a 52 week high of €106.20 ($124.94). The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion and a PE ratio of -20.52.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.